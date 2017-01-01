Inspire Your Audience
Do you struggle to keep your Twitter feed active and engaging?
ThoughtFlameTM tweets out gorgeous inspirational tweets from your account.
Especially for Twitter
These tweets are crafted especially for Twitter with hashtags, mentions and custom artwork.
Our quotes have been carefully hand-curated with the most inspirational and effective messages.
Hand-Curated
Choose from categories of entrepreneurship, inspiration, leadership, motivation, & wisdom.
Pick Your Categories
Only The Most Engaging Tweets
Tweets from ThoughtFlame are published for you and will be some of your most effective and popular tweets.
Our Customers Love Us
ThoughtFlame works hard for you, freeing time to work on something else.
"I needed to save time and engage my 60,000 followers with meaningful content. ThoughtFlame does this – and gets me way MORE engagement than ANY other content I send out. By a long shot. For the busy, but influential, ThoughtFlame is critical."
Evan Dunn
Director of Expert Services, Transform
"I have been using ThoughtFlame since it was in Beta and not only does it provide me great content to share to my Twitter community, it has caused in increase in retweets and replies on my Twitter account as well. ThoughtFlame tweets out quality content and images, allowing me to cut back on the amount of time I spend on content curation. I find the content really speaks to my followers and encourages them to respond and engage. I highly recommend this if you are seeking great content to share while saving time!"
Mandy Edwards
Social Media Strategist at ME Marketing Services
Try ThoughtFlame free for 14 days
There is nothing like it in the world. Rock your Twitter with no effort.
Quotes on Twitter generate a great deal of engagement -- way beyond most content.
All of the tweets we publish for you have relevant hashtags. This makes them more discoverable.
Our award-winning design team has created gorgeous custom art for each quote.
We are adding amazing new quotes weekly. We also ensure that no tweets are repeated.
You can optionally retweet quote tweets that have been submitted by others.
Our quotes & authors are personally selected by our team. You will not see a collection like this elsewhere.
People are tired of negativity on Twitter. They want to be inspired and motivated. We do that for you.
ThoughtFlame was created for our own needs. We have already been using it for two years to great effect.
We are limiting ThoughtFlame to 200 total accounts. First come, first served.
ThoughtFlame service is $98 per month
We offer discounts for TribeBoost clients & have an annual pricing plan at a discount.
