Inspire Your Audience

Do you struggle to keep your Twitter feed active and engaging? ThoughtFlameTM tweets out gorgeous inspirational tweets from your account.

GET STARTED

Especially for Twitter

These tweets are crafted especially for Twitter with hashtags, mentions and custom artwork.

Our quotes have been carefully hand-curated with the most inspirational and effective messages.

Hand-Curated

Choose from categories of entrepreneurship, inspiration, leadership, motivation, & wisdom.

Pick Your Categories

Only The Most Engaging Tweets

Tweets from ThoughtFlame are published for you and will be some of your most effective and popular tweets.



Our Customers Love Us

ThoughtFlame works hard for you, freeing time to work on something else.

"I needed to save time and engage my 60,000 followers with meaningful content. ThoughtFlame does this – and gets me way MORE engagement than ANY other content I send out. By a long shot. For the busy, but influential, ThoughtFlame is critical."

Evan Dunn

Director of Expert Services, Transform @evanpdunn

"I have been using ThoughtFlame since it was in Beta and not only does it provide me great content to share to my Twitter community, it has caused in increase in retweets and replies on my Twitter account as well. ThoughtFlame tweets out quality content and images, allowing me to cut back on the amount of time I spend on content curation. I find the content really speaks to my followers and encourages them to respond and engage. I highly recommend this if you are seeking great content to share while saving time!"

Mandy Edwards

Social Media Strategist at ME Marketing Services @memktgservices

Try ThoughtFlame free for 14 days

There is nothing like it in the world. Rock your Twitter with no effort.

© Copyright ThoughtFlame 2016-2017

+1.912.289.4754 / info@thoughtflame.com

We already thought of everything, so you don't have to.

Quotes on Twitter generate a great deal of engagement -- way beyond most content.

All of the tweets we publish for you have relevant hashtags. This makes them more discoverable.

Our award-winning design team has created gorgeous custom art for each quote.

We are adding amazing new quotes weekly. We also ensure that no tweets are repeated.

You can optionally retweet quote tweets that have been submitted by others.

Our quotes & authors are personally selected by our team. You will not see a collection like this elsewhere.

People are tired of negativity on Twitter. They want to be inspired and motivated. We do that for you.

ThoughtFlame was created for our own needs. We have already been using it for two years to great effect.

Get It Now, While You Can

We are limiting ThoughtFlame to 200 total accounts. First come, first served.

GET STARTED

Pricing

ThoughtFlame service is $98 per month

Quotes Inspire

Uniqueness

Hashtags

Retweeting

Custom Art

Always Fresh

Positive Vibes

Proven Technology

Email * Your Question * Ask Away

More Questions?

Only The Most Engaging Tweets

Tweets from ThoughtFlame are published for you and will be some of your most effective and popular tweets.



We already thought of everything, so you don't have to.

Quotes Inspire

Quotes on Twitter generate a great deal of engagement -- way beyond most content.

All of the tweets we publish for you have relevant hashtags. This makes them more discoverable.



Hashtags

Custom Artwork

Our award-winning design team has created gorgeous custom art for each quote.



Uniqueness

Our quotes & authors are personally selected by our team. You will not see a collection like this elsewhere.



Retweeting

You can optionally retweet quote tweets that have been submitted by others.

Proven Technology

ThoughtFlame was created for our own needs. We have already been using it for two years to great effect.



We offer discounts for TribeBoost clients & have an annual pricing plan at a discount.

Our Customers Love Us

"I needed to save time and engage my 60,000 followers with meaningful content. ThoughtFlame does this – and gets me way MORE engagement than ANY other content I send out. By a long shot. For the busy, but influential, ThoughtFlame is critical."

Evan Dunn

Director of Expert Services, Transform @evanpdunn

"I have been using ThoughtFlame since it was in Beta and not only does it provide me great content to share to my Twitter community, it has caused in increase in retweets and replies on my Twitter account as well. ThoughtFlame tweets out quality content and images, allowing me to cut back on the amount of time I spend on content curation. I find the content really speaks to my followers and encourages them to respond and engage. I highly recommend this if you are seeking great content to share while saving time!"

Mandy Edwards